Mumbai: Man sentenced to 10 years jail and fine of Rs 1.15 lakh in POCSO case

A 38-year-old man was, on Tuesday, sentenced by a special court to imprisonment for 10 years and a fine of Rs 1.15 lakh for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old neighbour with whom his family had friendly relations.

The act, which took place over a period of eight to nine months, came to light in 2019, when the tuition teacher of the minor noticed that the minor’s performance in studies had dropped. She asked the girl repeatedly to tell her the issue and offered help. The victim then confided in her. The teacher immediately informed the child’s mother. She said she could not disclose it, as the man had threatened to kill her mother and her elder sister if she did so.

The mother tried to remain vigilant after that, but did not approach the police. The complaint was lodged only after the man raped the victim again and her mother reached his home where he had taken her.

Prosecutor VD More said that the victim had come from London to give her testimony. Her friend, who is also a neighbour and had seen the man groping the girl in the lift, and the tuition teacher were amongst the witnesses examined.

Special judge under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act Priti Kumar (Ghule) ordered that the fine amount of Rs 50,000 be given to the victim as compensation.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 11:39 PM IST