Mumbai: Man sent to one week in jail, fined Rs. 3,000 for expressing love, harassing minor

A special court designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act last Monday sentenced a 30-year-old to a week of simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 3,000 for telling a 15-year-old that he loves her and if she responds in the negative, he would forcibly take her away.

As per the minor’s mother’s complaint, the accused had been following her daughter for some weeks. She said her daughter had gone out to get groceries, and the man had followed her into her home, held her hand and shoulder, pulled her close and told her that he loves her. The minor had got frightened and shouted and he had fled.

Three weeks later, the teen was returning from her friend’s home at night when the man repeated his feelings towards her and told her that if she wears a red top, he would take it as an indication that she too has feelings for him, but if she responds in the negative, he will take her away forcibly.

Frightened, she returned home and the following morning told her mother about it and a complaint was lodged in this regard.

The court said in its judgment that the accused sexually harassed the victim by making physical contact and advances towards her involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures and making sexual coloured remarks with intent to outrage her modesty.

After he was found guilty, his advocate requested leniency and said the accused is young and his family is dependent on him. The court said in its order that the sentence of one week in jail would meet the ends of justice. In default of paying a fine of Rs. 3,000, it said he would have to spend an additional 15 days in jail.