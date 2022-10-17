Mumbai: Man seeking Rs 299 refund loses Rs 49k to cyber crook | Photo: Representative Image

A 54-year-old Kalyan resident who had made a failed mobile phone recharge surfed on the internet about his bank to raise a complaint about money having got debited from his account. The victim came across a fraudulent website of the bank during a random search and raised a complaint on the said website. The victim later received a call from a fraudster who claimed to be calling from the bank and offered to help the victim. He then sent a phishing link to the victim and induced him to share his bank account details on the link after which the fraudster siphoned money from his bank account.

According to the Bazarpeth police, on August 10, the complainant had done online recharge of his phone. However, the recharge got failed but Rs 299 got debited from his account and was not credited back. In order to raise an online complaint in this regard, the victim surfed on the internet and came across a fraudulent website of the bank in which he has an account. The victim then raised an online complaint on the website.

Later the victim received an email wherein he was informed that his complaint has been received and that his complaint would be addressed soon. On September 14, the victim received a phone call from a person who claimed to be a customer support staffer and offered to help the victim. He then sent a link to the victim and asked him to fill the form given in the link so that Rs 299 can be refunded in his account. And as soon as the victim shared his bank account details on the said form, Rs 49950 got debited from his account, police said.

Having realised that he had been duped, the victim approached the police and got a complaint lodged in the matter on Saturday. The police have registered a case under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.