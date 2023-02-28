e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Man seeking doctor's appointment loses ₹1.50 lakh

The fraudster used malicious link to dupe the doctor

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 10:27 PM IST
Mumbai: Man seeking doctor's appointment loses ₹1.50 lakh | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 33-year-old businessman lost Rs1.50 lakh while seeking a doctor's appointment for his mother at a hospital in Agripada. On January 16, the man received a call from his mother informing him that her knee had been aching and she desired to see a doctor.

According to the police, the Madanpura resident who runs a leather bag-making unit surfed the internet to obtain the number of the hospital and posted a request for the number on a search engine. Soon, a person claiming to be employed with the website called his phone and informed that he would be sent a link to share patient details and to send Rs 2 as an admission fee.

As soon as the complainant made the initial transaction of Rs 2, money started getting debited from his bank account. He then inquired with his bank and realised the money had been transferred to someone else's bank account. The man then approached the police and got a complaint registered.

Mumbai police issues caution for citizens

According to Cyber Crime Cell under Crime Branch of Mumbai police , the most common form of online frauds are related to banks, online commerce platforms where fraudsters, posing as bank /platform officials, convince the victim to share OTP, KYC updates and sometimes send the links to be clicked to access bank accounts. “People should know that no bank or institution is authorised to demand for bank details or PIN numbers. Unfortunately, educated people are falling prey to online frauds and losing lakhs of rupees,” explained DCP Cyber Crime, Balsingh Rajput.

10 Tips to avoid online banking fraud

10 Tips to avoid online banking fraud | FPJ

