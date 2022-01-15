Mumbai: Man receives stitches in neck, fingers after being cut by Manja

A 29-year-old man was injured after "Manja" (kite string) inflicted injuries to his neck while passing through Western Express Highway at Vile Parle on Tuesday.

The victim is identified as Swapnil Gaikar, a resident of the Chunabhatti area.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when Gaikar, working at the technical department in Mahindra & Mahindra was returning home on a bike while his friend Amol Pawar was sitting on pillion.

"As we were crossing a flyover opposite domestic airport suddenly a thread started cutting my neck, I tried to pull it with my hand however they too got cut due to it. A sidelined bike to check and realised that it was a Manja," said Gaikar.

His friend who was sitting pillion then drove him to SL Raheja hospital in Mahim, where he received multiple stitches on his neck as well on his fingers.

Three of his fingers were cut due to Manja and he received three stitches on the neck while two on his fingers.

The Vile Parle police later recorded his statement. "When I checked with the police who later inspected the spot following the incident informed me that it was a nylon Manja," said Gaikar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 06:00 AM IST