Mumbai: Man posing as ACP booked for stalking 26-yr-old model

The DN Nagar police have registered an offence against a man allegedly posing as an ‘assistant commissioner of police’ for stalking a 26-year-old model. The accused has been identified as Prashant Dvivedi.

According to the police, the accused downloaded the pictures of the model from her Instagram account and shared them with her on personal WhatsApp number. The accused also allegedly threatened her with jail-term and “destroy her career” if his demands were not met. The model approached the police and an FIR was filed consequently.

Based on the complaint, the DN Nagar police registered offences of stalking (354, D) and criminal intimidation (506) of the Indian Penal Code, along with section 66(C) (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

“We are yet to arrest the accused. However, we suspect that he might be an imposter,” said an officer.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 04:35 AM IST