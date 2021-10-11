e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 12:52 AM IST

Mumbai: Man nabbed with firearms and ammunition in Mumbai

The Mumbai police have arrested a 38-year-old man for alleged illegal possession of four firearms and some live cartridges, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Ashok Dattatray Kasole, was nabbed by crime branch sleuths late Saturday night when he came to deliver the firearms in Govindwadi area of suburban Andheri, he said.

The crime branch had got a tip-off that the accused was likely to arrive here with a consignment of weapons, the official said.

During a search of his belongings, three auto-lock pistols, a revolver and 10 live cartridges were recovered, he said.

The accused is a "habitual offender" and earlier also, multiple cases, including on charges of extortion and sexual harassment, were registered against him at Rabale police station in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, the official said.

Following his arrest on Saturday, the MIDC police here registered a case against him under relevant provisions, he added.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 12:52 AM IST
