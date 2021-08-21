Mumbai: Man nabbed for bike theft in Santacruz, 2 vehicles seized

Advertisement

The Santacruz police nabbed a 27-year-old man for allegedly stealing motorcycles and then either selling it off or using it after changing the number plates. The cops said that the accused also has previous cases of similar thefts registered at VB Nagar police station. Several fake number plates were found in his possession and further probe is underway.

According to Santacruz police sources, on August 17, a man approached them and claimed that an unidentified accused had stolen his properly locked and parked motorcycle from his residence the previous night. The motorcycle, a Honda Aprilia, worth ₹50,000 was reported stolen and a probe was launched to nab the accused.

The police said that, after scrutinising the CCTV camera footage of the area, they saw a man with a suspicious gait and then traced the stolen vehicle to a place where it was parked the same day. A surveillance was kept near the location to trap the suspect when he came to collect the stolen motorcycle. Subsequently, a man matching the accused person's description walked in and he was intercepted. Primary probe revealed that the accused, identified as Usman Abdul Malik Shaikh, 27, had stolen the two wheeler. He was apprehended for theft.

Further probe revealed that Shaikh was also booked for a similar vehicle theft at Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station, wherein he had stolen a Honda Activa scooter. The police have seized two vehicles from Shaikh's possession and a stash of fake number plates. The police suspect that Shaikh either sold the vehicles or used them for his own joyrides. He was remanded to police custody and the police are investigating the matter further.

