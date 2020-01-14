Mumbai: Man murders tutor, jumps to death from Bhandup high-rise

Mumbai: A 45-year-old man allegedly jumped to death from a Bhandup high-rise around 8 pm on Monday. Police said, the deceased, identified as Kishor Sawant, was a prime suspect in the murder of a teacher, Yasmeeta Salunkhe, 37.

She was found dead in her residential society’s parking lot. Bhandup Police have registered an Accidental Death Report in connection to Sawant’s death and they are investigating the matter further.

According to the police, during Salunkhe’s murder probe, they acquired the CCTV footage of the building premises, which clearly showed Sawant leaving the parking lot of Vakratund Palace, around Salunkhe’s time of death — between 11.30 and 12 pm, which made him a prime suspect.

It is suspected that after Sawant got a whiff of the evidence found against him, he might have taken the extreme step to avoid getting arrested.

An officer said, Salunkhe, a teacher in a Mulund-based school, was a ‘close friend’ of Sawant’s. Around Monday noon, Salunkhe, who was married and had two children, was found lying in a pool of blood. Her head was bashed with a heavy object.

The initial probe revealed that after a heated argument, Sawant allegedly hit her on the head with a hammer, killing her on the spot. After the incident came to light, a murder case was registered at Bhandup police station and police were on the lookout for Sawant. Sawant was an interior designer.

When a police team reached his residence for questioning, he was not available. However, when the team was looking for him in the building premises, he allegedly jumped from a high-rise, Kalpataru Crest, in Bhandup (W) and killed himself.