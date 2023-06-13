Mumbai: Man Moves HC Alleging Illegal Detention Of Wife By In-Laws

Bombay HC | PTI

A 22-year-old man, who claimed to have converted to Hinduism from Islam, has filed a habeas corpus (produce the person in court) petition before the Bombay High Court, alleging that his wife's parents have illegally detained her as they were against their marriage.

On Monday, a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Gauri Godse directed the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road to produce the woman before the court on June 20. According to the petition, the man converted to Hinduism since the woman's parents were against an inter-faith marriage. They got married in a temple and the marriage was registered with the BMC.

Allegations of harassment and unlawful detention

The plea states that after the marriage, the couple initially stayed separate at their respective homes. However, on February 8, 2023, the wife called the petitioner to inform him that her parents were harassing her. She left a letter at her house and came to reside with the man. The police intervened following a missing person's complaint by the woman's father and compelled the man to send his wife with her father for four days to avoid complications.

Read Also Mumbai: WR Commuters Face Delays Due To Signal Failure And Cable Issue In Malad

The plea alleges that the couple last spoke on February 25 when the woman asked her husband to take her with him. However, he discovered that she had been taken to her hometown in Rajasthan. He then registered a complaint at the Naya Nagar police station, alleging that his wife was unlawfully detained by her family members.

Legal notice received, signatures disputed

On March 18, the man received a legal notice from a lawyer in Rajasthan stating that the marriage was void due to improper conversion rituals. The man also claimed that his wife's signature on the note given to the police earlier and the signature on the legal notice do not match.

In addition to the habeas corpus petition, the man has filed a private complaint before a Metropolitan Magistrate, which is currently pending.

Read Also Mumbai News: Four Out of Five boys Who Went Missing On Juhu Beach Found Dead