Mumbai Man Makes Hoax RDX Call Against Tanker Driver Over Minor Dispute; Held | Representational pic/ Pixabay

Mumbai: The Mumbai police control room received a call at 1.10 am on Sunday about a white tanker loaded with RDX going from Gujarat to Goa. Two Pakistani nationals are in the tanker, the caller said. However, nothing was found in the tanker, which was intercepted by the police at Ratnagiri.

The Mumbai police crime branch has taken Nilesh Pandey (43) into custody for giving false information by calling the police control room. Pandey was under the influence of alcohol when he made the call to seek revenge, according to one official.

Pandey had also given the police the number of the tanker when he made the call in the afternoon. This information was passed on to the Maharashtra State Police, which put up blockades on all routes from Gujarat to Goa and started checking tankers.

Nothing Suspicious Found In The Tanker At Checkpost

When the tanker with the stated number reached the checkpost put up by Ratnagiri police at Vangri village of Sangameshwar taluka, police found that it contained raw material for making polythene. Nothing suspicious was found, despite a thorough check of even the documents with the driver, said Ratnagiri's Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Kulkarni. Mumbai Police then traced the caller, who is a resident of Ghatkopar.

Pandey Called The Police As Part Of Revenge

Pandey said he was coming from Ghodbunder Road on a two-wheeler when the tanker touched his bike, which angered him. Pandey followed the tanker for some distance and noted down its number. He later reportedly called the police control and gave false information to take revenge.

Police plans to register an FIR against Pandey, Pandey has four cases registered against him including those of theft and assault, for giving false information by calling the control room.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)