Mumbai: Man lured into obscene act on video call, gang including woman extorts Rs 1.23 lakh

A 54-year-old man from Mumbai was allegedly duped of Rs 1.23 lakh by an extortion gang by luring him into doing an obscene act on a video call with a woman and later blackmailing him using the visuals.

According to Indian Express report, one of the cyber fraudsters allegedly posed as a senior police officer from Punjab and threatened him saying that a case was registered against him.

On May 16, a first information report (FIR) was registered by the Gamdevi police station. The complainant told the police that he received a friend request on Facebook on May 8 from a woman named Komal Sharma.

He accepted the request and the two started chatting on Facebook, he told the police.

The woman later asked for his mobile number which he shared with her and the two then started chatting on WhatsApp, he said.

As per the complaint, around 11 pm, she made a video call on WhatsApp. The woman on the call did a sexual act and lured the complainant also to do something similar.

After around five minutes, she cut the video call and sent him a text message saying she had recorded his video and asked him to send Rs 31,700 otherwise she would upload it on YouTube and other social media platforms, the man told the police.

He initially refused to send the money but on May 13, he got a WhatsApp message, purportedly from a police officer named Rakesh Agarwal, saying that a complaint against him on an obscene YouTube video was received.

He further said that he called that number and a fraudster made him pay around Rs 80,000 for removing the video. He was told that an FIR was registered against him and to quash that he was asked to call another number, he said.

When he called up that number, he was asked to pay Rs 1 lakh and he ended up paying Rs 50,000, according to the complaint. When the fraudsters kept asking for more money, the complainant realised that he had been duped and approached the police.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 05:20 PM IST