Mumbai: Man loses savings of Rs 11 lakh in cyber-fraud

File photo

A 37-year-old man working as a manager in a private company, lost his savings of Rs 11.37 lakh when he was tempted to click on a link that lured him to hefty commissions by completing a task of Home Based Job. The police claimed that the victim had made multiple fund transfers, at the fraudster’s behest, to complete the tasks and on completion of the tasks, money is reflected on a webpage. The victim believed his money would be safe because he could see the money double, through a login ID created in his name. However, after the victim kept completing tasks, he got more tasks of larger amounts and ended up losing all his money.

According to the Vartak Nagar police, the complainant stays with his family at Thane. As per the victim's complaint, on May 25, he had received a text message on his phone informing him about a Home Based Job opportunity. The message contained a WhatsApp link and by clicking on it, the victim got connected with a person who identified himself as Bhushan. Bhushan informed the victim that he could earn a huge commission if he completes the tasks of online buying and selling of certain products. Initially the victim invested money, completed the tasks and also got commission, which reflected in a webpage provided by the accused.

The victim transferred the said amount to his bank account. The victim kept investing money, completed several tasks and the commission earned kept reflected on the webpage. Later when the victim was unable to withdraw his commission, he realised that he had been duped and had lost Rs 11.37 lakh in the said fraud. The victim then approached the police and got a criminal offence registered in the matter. The police have registered a case on charges of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, punishment for criminal breach of trust, penalty and compensation for damage to computer, computer system etc and punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource.

Last month, an MTech student from IIT-Bombay had lost her savings of Rs 4.6 lakh in a similar fraud.