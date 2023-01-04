e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Man loses Rs2.30L to conman posing as cop

A 42-year-old man working with a private company was duped by a gang of fraudsters who claimed to be from the police. According to the Bazarpeth police, on Dec 24, the complainant received a phone call from a person who identified himself as assistant sub-inspector Sanjay Tyagi and claimed to be calling from the Delhi Police headquarters.

Somendra Sharma
Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 01:06 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Tyagi informed him that a company has filed a case in a Delhi court against him and an arrest warrant will be issued against him if he fails to appear before the court. He also told him that he would not get bail for a month. Tyagi then offered to help. He told the complainant to speak to a lawyer and that he would keep the file on hold till then.

The complainant spoke to the lawyer who told him to either appear before the court or go for an out-of-court settlement. The complainant agreed and ended up paying Rs2.30 lakh through online money transfers. Later, the accused persons switched off their phones after which the complainant realised he had been duped.

