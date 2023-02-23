Mumbai: Man loses Rs1.12L trying to book space at favourite restaurant

Representative Image |

A 64-year-old Borivali resident, who could not visit his favourite Santacruz restaurant since the lockdown, surfed the internet to search for its contact number to book space for his family. When he called the number that he came across on the internet, a person asked him to first pay Rs400 online.

The fraudster identified himself as the restaurant manager and induced the complainant to share his bank account details and debit card CVV, following which he siphoned Rs1.12 lakh from the bank account. On visiting the eatery, he learnt that no one by that name works there.

The police have registered a case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

