e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man loses Rs1.12L trying to book space at favourite restaurant

Mumbai: Man loses Rs1.12L trying to book space at favourite restaurant

When he called the number that he came across on the internet, a person asked him to first pay Rs400 online.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 12:30 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

A 64-year-old Borivali resident, who could not visit his favourite Santacruz restaurant since the lockdown, surfed the internet to search for its contact number to book space for his family. When he called the number that he came across on the internet, a person asked him to first pay Rs400 online.

The fraudster identified himself as the restaurant manager and induced the complainant to share his bank account details and debit card CVV, following which he siphoned Rs1.12 lakh from the bank account. On visiting the eatery, he learnt that no one by that name works there.

The police have registered a case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

Read Also
Thane: 3 injured as fire breaks out at restaurant in Ghodbunder Road; visuals surface
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Sanjay Raut's claim of 'death threats' becomes talking point of Maharashtra politics

Mumbai: Sanjay Raut's claim of 'death threats' becomes talking point of Maharashtra politics

Mumbai: Residents not in favour of renaming 'Churchgate' station, suggest other ways to honour CD...

Mumbai: Residents not in favour of renaming 'Churchgate' station, suggest other ways to honour CD...

Mumbai: Man loses Rs1.12L trying to book space at favourite restaurant

Mumbai: Man loses Rs1.12L trying to book space at favourite restaurant

Mumbai: Cops rescue minors from labour, prostitution racket

Mumbai: Cops rescue minors from labour, prostitution racket

Mumbai's Churchgate station renaming: Know its history & due process to be followed to make changes...

Mumbai's Churchgate station renaming: Know its history & due process to be followed to make changes...