Mumbai: Man loses Rs 6 lakh in sextortion trap involving a 'Delhi cop'

Mumbai: Man lodges police complaint after falling prey to sextortion | Photo: Representative Image

A senior citizen ended up losing Rs 6 lakh in sextortion wherein first he was induced to indulge in nudity by an unknown woman over a video call and was thereon threatened by a 'Delhi police' personnel to cough up money in order to stop his video getting uploaded on social media. The 'policeman' also told the victim that the woman involved in the video call has committed suicide and two obscene video clips were found from her phone. The fraudster asked for more money from the victim to let him off the hook from the case and implicate the 'other person' whose clip was found from the phone, in the case.

According to the Tilak Nagar police, on July 11, when the complainant (67) was at home, he received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number. After chatting with the unknown woman initially, the victim went inside the bathroom and received a video call on the instructions of the woman. Over the video call, the victim saw the partial body of a woman indulging in nudity. The woman asked the victim as well to indulge in similar acts and the victim complied with her request. However, the victim became suspicious and disconnected the call and deleted the said number.

On July 13, the victim received a phone call from a person who identified himself as Vikram Rathod from Delhi Police. Rathod told the victim that he had come across an obscene video clip of the victim and offered to help the victim to get his video getting uploaded on social media. Rathod then induced the victim to pay money on various pretexts. On July 15, Rathod called the victim and informed him that the woman involved in the video call has committed suicide and two obscene video clips, including his, were found from her phone.

Rathod asked for more money from the victim to let him off the hook from the case and implicate the 'other person' whose clip was found from the phone, in the case. The victim ended up paying Rs 6.07 lakh and when Rathod kept demanding for more money, the victim approached the police and got a complaint lodged in the matter on Monday. the police have registered a case on charges of personating a public servant, acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention, cheating by personation, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, cheating by personation by using computer resource and violation of privacy.