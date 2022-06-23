Mumbai: Man loses Rs 4L to fraudsters inducing him to invest in gold market due citing global downfall due to Russia-Ukraine war

Freepik

A 43-year-old man from Andheri has lodged a complaint with the police stating that he was duped to the tune of Rs 4 lakh by a woman who claimed to be from Tokyo, by inducing the victim to invest in gold and diamond market. The victim in his complaint had stated that the woman had told him that following the Russia and Ukraine war, the global diamond and gold market has seen a downfall and that it is the right time to invest to get huge returns. The victim fell in her trap and lost his money.



According to the Sakinaka police, in March this year, the victim had received a WhatsApp message from a woman who identified herself only as Doris and claimed to be calling from Tokyo. The two then began chatting and calling each other regularly and soon became friends. During one of the conversations, Doris asked the victim if he was interested in doing any investments. Doris told the victim that following the Russia and Ukraine war, the global diamond and gold market has seen a downfall and that it is the right time to invest to get huge returns.



"Doris told the victim that on investment of Rs 50000, the victim would get Rs 2000 profit daily. The victim agreed to make some investments. Doris used to send profit reports to the victim and when the victim asked to withdraw his earnings, he was told to make advance tax payments. The victim ended up losing Rs 4.09 lakh to the fraudsters and whenever he used to ask for his money, the accused would give evasive replies to him after which the victim approached the police and got a complaint lodged," said a police officer.



The police have registered a case on charges of acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, identity theft and cheating by personation by using computer resource.