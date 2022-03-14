Mumbai: Man loses Rs 3.75 lakh in cyber fraud

A person lost ₹3.75 lakh in a Google listing fraud after the scamster posed as a customer care employee in MHB Colony in Borivali.

A case of cheating and impersonation has been registered by police while no arrests have been made. According to police, the incident occurred on March 7, when the complainant, a Borivali resident, had received a credit card bill that he had opted for in 2021 but never used.

To ascertain the cause of this, he looked up the number of the bank's customer care on a local search engine, upon calling, he received a message that they will receive a callback.

The call was then made by a man, who identified himself as Santosh Jain. The person asked the complainant to download a screen sharing application and input his credit card details. The complainant did as per Jain's instructions and logged into his credit card account, giving access to the fraudster. Within 10 minutes, the complainant lost ₹2.75 lakh. When asked, Jain asked to transfer ₹1 lakh to retrieve the money, and later he began ignoring the calls.

After realizing that he had been duped for a total of ₹3.75 lakh, he immediately approached the bank and then went to the police.

Subsequently, a case of cheating and impersonation was registered at MHB Colony police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. While no arrests have baeen made, police are investigating the matter.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 09:42 PM IST