Mumbai: Man loses Rs 1.86 lakh in sextortion & male escort fraud case

A 30-year-old man working in a private company at Lower Parel had become a victim of sextortion and ended up losing money on the demand of the gang of extortionists, including women. If that was not enough, the man also ended up losing money after he came across an advertisement on the internet which provided the work of a male escort. The victim had totally lost Rs 1.86 lakh to the fraudsters involved in both the syndicates.

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Abhyudaya Nagar at Kalachowki. As per the victim, on March 13, when he was at home, he had received a friend request on Facebook from an unknown woman. The victim accepted the request and they got involved in explicit conversations. The woman then asked the victim to show his private parts to her over a video call. The victim did the said act and later he received a similar request from another woman. The victim again got involved in the obscene act over call.

Later the victim started receiving threats that his objectionable video had been recorded and the same would be uploaded on YouTube. The victim kept receiving threats from different persons who asked him to either pay money or else his video would be made viral after which the victim ended up paying Rs 60000 to the fraudsters, till April 01, police said.

"While the victim was already caught up dealing with the fraudsters involved in sextortion, he also got trapped in another fraud. The victim on March 21 had come across an advertisement on the internet which provided male escort jobs. Till April 02, the victim ended up paying Rs 1.26 lakh to the fraudsters involved. After having lost his money, the victim approached the police and got a criminal offence lodged in the matter," said a police officer.

The police have registered a case under sections 34 (common intention), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (punishment for identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 07:00 AM IST