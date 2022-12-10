Mumbai: Man loses Rs 1.4L while returning Rs750 T-shirt

Representative Image

Mumbai: A 61-year-old man from Ghatkopar lost Rs1.41 lakh while raising a complaint about a T-shirt he had bought online for Rs750. Finding it ill-fitting, he wanted to raise a complaint and he surfed the Internet to look for a customer care number. Unknowingly, he dialled the first number he found and was induced by an unidentified person to download a remote access app on his phone. Under the pretext of guiding the unsuspecting complainant, the conman managed to siphon off Rs 1.41 lakh from his account.

The Pant Nagar police said that the complainant had bought the product on Nov 22 and made the call on Dec 4. The fraudulent executive told him that he would soon receive a call from another number to address his issue. When the call came, another executive asked him to download a remote access app on his phone. The fraudster induced the complainant to share his bank account details and OTPs and managed to siphon off the amount.

Having realised that he had been duped, the man approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter on Tuesday. The police have registered a case under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.