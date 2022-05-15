Mumbai: Man loses Rs 1.45L in overseas job fraud

A 39-year old man has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that he was duped by an unknown person on the pretext of providing him with a job in the United Kingdom (UK).

According to the police, on March 3, the victim had received an offer letter in his email about a job as a storekeeper in a supermarket in the UK. The email contained the contact numbers of three persons who would communicate with the victim about the job.

"From March 4 onwards till March 8, the accused persons induced the victim to pay a total of Rs. 1.45 lakh in different bank accounts on the pretext of completing various formalities," said a police officer.

He added, "When the demand for more money kept coming from the accused, the victim suspected something amiss and asked for concrete confirmation of his job. The accused then began giving evasive replies and started avoiding the victim's calls."

Having realised that he had been duped, the victim approached the police and got a criminal complaint registered in the matter. The victim also provided the email addresses and contact numbers of the suspected accused persons to the police.

The police have registered a case on charges of punishment for cheating by personation, punishment for identity theft and punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resources under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 09:43 PM IST