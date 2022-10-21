e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man loses leg while trying to board BEST bus

Mumbai: Man loses leg while trying to board BEST bus

He was injured while trying to board a bus from Shivri on 18th October. The man was rushed to King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, where doctors decided to cut his left leg below the knee to save his life.

Kamal Mishra Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Man loses leg while boarding BEST bus | Representative pic
Mumbai: A 59-year-old resident of Goregaon, Surendra Shinde, lost his left leg after being hit by a BEST bus on October 18. Shinde was trying to board the bus Sewree.

He was rushed to KEM Hospital, where doctors had to take the tough decision of amputating his leg below the knee. He also tested positive for Covid-19 and is now admitted at SevenHills Hospital for further treatment.

Case registered against driver of BEST

A case has been registered against the BEST driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to Mr Shinde’s brother, Santosh Shinde, the accident occurred because of a piece of loose steel sheet on the steps of the vehicle. “My brother was trying to board the bus but the driver didn’t stop. His right leg was on the steps, but due to the jerking movement of the bus, the loose sheet crushed his left leg,” he said. Alleging negligence on part of the BEST administration, the family has claimed compensation.

RAK Marg police initiates enquiry

As per the RAK Marg police, an inquiry has been initiated based on the complainant’s statement. “We sent a notice to the accused driver and he is cooperating with the investigation. We will be preparing a chargesheet to expedite the case,” said Senior Police Inspector Kumud Kadam. The police said that the driver also compensated for the medical expenses incurred by the victim.

Santosh Shinde claimed, “Only once did someone pay for the medicines. No one has come forward with charges for the last two days.”

