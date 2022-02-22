Mumbai: Man loses forearm to factory accident, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital surgeons reattach successfully

After a horrifying accident at work, Vinod Gupta, 25, thought he had lost his right arm forever. But doctors from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH) gave him a new lease on life when they re-attached his completely severed right forearm successfully with plastic surgery.

The seven-hour long surgery was conducted in multiple steps, which also included fixing Gupta’s fractured right upper arm bone using a titanium elastic (TENS) nail. Doctors said Gupta was discharged two weeks after the surgery and is stable; they will soon begin rehabilitation for recovery of optimal functions.

As per KDAH administration, Gupta had met with an accident at work on January 18, when his right arm got trapped in a cold press oil machine. His upper arm bone was fractured. After emergency care at a local hospital, he was rushed to KDAH with his detached arm, preserved in a wet towel and wrapped in a polythene.

Dr Quazi Ahmad, consultant for plastic and reconstructive surgery at KDAH, said Gupta had been brought three hours after the accident and was immediately attended to in the emergency ward. After examination, he was prepared for surgical intervention. “Multiple surgical interventions were possible because of the full-time service system and the multidisciplinary approach at the hospital,” he said.

The first step was to stabilise Gupta’s general condition by preventing blood loss and securing his vital functions. This was followed by surgical cleaning of the severed part as there was a lot of grime and dead tissues attached to it; it was later re-attached with microvascular surgery.

Dr Ahmad said the reattachment process required the plastic surgery team to first thoroughly clean both forearm bones (radius and ulna), join them using plates and screws, and then repair (through microsurgery) the two main arteries in the forearm arm, as well as the veins, muscle and tendons. Blood circulation was then successfully re-established in the reattached limb. Gupta was shifted to ICU for monitoring for three days, after which he was shifted to the ward in a stable condition.

Sr Ahmad said Gupta also required skin grafting with regular dressing. “We are glad that we were able to get a successful outcome in a case that was highly challenging due to multi-level serious injuries,” Dr Ahmad said.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 06:00 AM IST