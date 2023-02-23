Mumbai: Man loses ₹29 lakh to hotel review job scam

Representative photo

Mumbai: A 29-year-old man lost ₹29 lakh to a scam wherein he was promised payment for writing reviews on hotels and tourist places.

According to the police, on February 5 the complainant received a part-time job related message on his phone promising ₹50 per review. The man then joined a Telegram group through a link provided in the message. However, there was a condition that he would have to perform certain online tasks and would have to pay for completing the tasks before receiving any returns.

The complainant paid ₹5 lakh to complete the tasks, after which he was told that he would have to pay taxes, or else he would not be able to get back his money, police said. The fraudsters managed to induce the man to pay a total of ₹29 lakh, on various pretexts to get back his money, in 13 different bank accounts. He was then told that his money had been seized by the anti-money laundering agency and demands for more money were made. This is when the man realised he had been duped and approached the police.