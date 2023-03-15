 Mumbai: Man loses ₹1.21 lakh updating PAN details
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Man loses ₹1.21 lakh updating PAN details

Mumbai: Man loses ₹1.21 lakh updating PAN details

The man has approached the Bandra police and a probe is underway

Vishal SinghUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 12:36 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Man loses ₹1.21 lakh updating PAN details | Canva

Mumbai: A 75-year-old man lost Rs1.21 lakh to cyber fraudsters who induced him to believe his bank account would be closed unless he updated his information on a link provided. 

Sharad Panchal received a message on his cell phone around 1pm on Monday, stating that his HDFC bank account will be closed unless he immediately updated his PAN card details via the link provided http://rb.gy/xxdyhi in the message. Panchal clicked on the link and filled in all the information required. He was asked to share the OTPs he received during the process, after which a total of Rs1.21 lakh was debited from his account via four transactions. He then approached the Bandra police.

Read Also
Mumbai Cyber Safe: Waiter duped of over ₹10 lakh by girl he met on gaming app
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Number of kids admitted to ICU on rise amid adenovirus cases

Mumbai: Number of kids admitted to ICU on rise amid adenovirus cases

Strike for OPS prompts Maharashtra govt to form committee

Strike for OPS prompts Maharashtra govt to form committee

Mumbai: Fresh Covid case tally doubles in 24 hours

Mumbai: Fresh Covid case tally doubles in 24 hours

Mumbai: On the run since 2015, man held for kidnapping, raping minor

Mumbai: On the run since 2015, man held for kidnapping, raping minor

Mumbai Airport passenger traffic crosses pre-Covid levels in Feb

Mumbai Airport passenger traffic crosses pre-Covid levels in Feb