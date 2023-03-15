Mumbai: Man loses ₹1.21 lakh updating PAN details | Canva

Mumbai: A 75-year-old man lost Rs1.21 lakh to cyber fraudsters who induced him to believe his bank account would be closed unless he updated his information on a link provided.

Sharad Panchal received a message on his cell phone around 1pm on Monday, stating that his HDFC bank account will be closed unless he immediately updated his PAN card details via the link provided http://rb.gy/xxdyhi in the message. Panchal clicked on the link and filled in all the information required. He was asked to share the OTPs he received during the process, after which a total of Rs1.21 lakh was debited from his account via four transactions. He then approached the Bandra police.