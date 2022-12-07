Mumbai: Man loots Rs. 4 lakh from ATM by disrupting power supply

File Photo

Mumbai: The Worli police have registered a case against an unknown person for allegedly carrying out 37 transactions using 14 debit cards at two ATM machines by using a unique modus-operandi where in the fraudster would create a power interruption error in the machine and would still dispense the cash from the machine. The case was registered after a complaint was filed with the police by an official of a company which is into the business of maintaining and setting up ATM machines for the bank.

According to the police, the complainant's company is responsible for the maintenance and security of two ATM machines at BDD Chawl in Worli. The complainant had received information on October 17 and October 18 that Rs. 3.28 lakh and Rs. 79,000 were less in the two ATM machines at Worli, as per the transactions that had taken place on October 11, 12 and 13. The complainant's team then checked the electronic journal of both the machines.

11 debit cards were used to loot the money

It was then learnt that from one of the machines 11 debit cards were used to make 33 transactions of Rs. 3.28 lakh on October 11 and October 12 and three debit cards were used to make three transactions of Rs. 79,000 on October 13. "While carrying out the transactions, the power supply of the ATM machine was switched off so that the bank's server could not register the transactions due to which the money got dispensed from the ATM but the server could not register the transactions. Even the CCTV installed in the ATMs could not capture the transactions," the victim stated in the FIR.

The police have registered a case under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC and sections 65 (tampering with computer source documents), 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

