Mumbai: Man lodges cop complaint after getting morphed video and sextortion threat

Mumbai: A 33-year-old man who works in a digital marketing company at Andheri has lodged a complaint against an unknown person for allegedly trying to trap the victim in sextortion.

According to the Naya Nagar police, the victim is a resident of Mira Road. On October 27, when the victim was at home, he had received a video clip from an unknown WhatsApp number.

When the victim checked the clip, he was shocked to see that his photograph was morphed with an obscene clip. The fraudster then asked the victim to immediately pay Rs 10,000.

The fraudster also shared a mobile number and bank account details on which the fraudster has asked the victim to pay extortion via online mode. The fraudster also threatened to make the video viral on social media if the victim refused to pay, police said.

When the victim did not pay the money, the fraudster sent the said obscene video to his relatives through Facebook messenger. Harassed with this, the victim then approached the police and got a complaint registered on Friday last.

The police have registered a case under sections 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extor­tion) and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (identity theft) and 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

The police are now getting details of the beneficiary bank account and mobile numbers that were used by the fraudster to trap the victim.

Speaking about what measures one should take to ensure they do not fall prey to such crimes, an officer said, “Once a victim has fallen in the sextortion trap, he/she should not panic, immediately stop communicating with the perpetrator and report the matter at the police station. The victim should also preserve the evidence of blackmail and threats. It is important that one should understand the potential risks and be safe while being online. Never share personal information with strangers.”