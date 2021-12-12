Mumbai: Man lodges complaint against unknown woman after receiving blackmail and extortion text messages

A 40-year-old Virar based man has lodged a criminal offence against an unknown woman for allegedly sending him pornographic material on his phone and threatening to make it viral if he did not pay money to her. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

According to the Virar police, on November 27, the complainant had received a text message on his phone from an unknown mobile number. Since the said number was not saved on the victim's phone, he did not reply to the said message. The victim then received several messages from that number and from the nature of messages the victim suspected it to be a woman.

"The unknown woman also told the victim that she liked and commented on his Facebook photographs. The victim again ignored those messages. The victim then started receiving pornographic content from the woman on his WhatsApp number. The victim blocked the said number and also deleted the pornographic material sent to him," said a police officer.

He added, "The woman then again sent a text message to the victim claiming that she had got the mobile number of the victim's wife and that she would send the screenshot of their conversation to her. The victim then informed his wife about the entire incident. On December 01, the victim's wife also received a text message from the woman informing her about the screenshots and some videos."

As per the victim, the accused person then started sending text messages wherein she first demanded Rs 3000 and then Rs 10000 extortion. The victim then approached the police on Saturday and got a complaint lodged under sections 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 08:41 PM IST