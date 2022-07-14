Mumbai man kills woman in a hotel room over argument | Photo: Representative Image

The Malwani police on Wednesday arrested a 35year-old man for allegedly killing a 47-year-old woman, with whom he had been having an extra marital affair for several years.

The police said they received a call from the Golden Nest lodge, Madh Marwe Road, at 7 pm on Tuesday. The hotel informed the police that a female guest, who had checked into the lodge on Monday, had been found in a lifeless condition in her room.

The woman, Amalumary Charlie, 47, was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where she was declared dead before admission. Based on ligature marks on her neck and an opinion by doctors, the police registered a case of murder under the Indian Penal Code and initiated a probe.

A police officer said that inquiries have revealed that Charlie had checked into the lodge with a man and had a huge argument, which required intervention of the hotel staff, who said that the two were regular patrons.

When Charlie did not come out of her room way past the check-out time on Tuesday, a staffer went to check on her and the man missing. The police also found a PAN card in the room, which helped them identify the accused as Amit Bhuvad, 35, as well as an ID card belonging to Charlie, which showed she was an employee of a local security agency.

Senior police inspector Shankar Bhalerao said that inquiries were made with her daughter, who said that one of her colleagues frequently visited her. “She confirmed his identity when we showed her the PAN card.

Based on the details, we confirmed that Bhuvad was a resident of Kandivali East,” said Bhalerao. He was traced and arrested within six hours of the murder being reported.

Bhalerao said the two were in an extramarital relationship, which started after they began working together. Lately, however, problems had developed in their relationship, which were causing frequent arguments. The murder was committed during a similar argument and Bhuvad was drunk at the time of the incident, Bhalerao said.