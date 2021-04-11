Mumbai: Man kills self after murdering wife's sister-in-law in Chembur

The RCF Police registered an offence of murder after a 25-year-old woman was allegedly killed by the husband of her sister-in-law on Saturday.

After murdering the woman, the accused, Arif Shaikh, 45, committed suicide by slashing his neck. The victim had reportedly accused Shaikh of harassment and threatened to file a police complaint which enraged him, said police.

According to the police, Arif barged into the house of Gulabshah Shaikh at Bharatnagar in Vashitalkin Naka, Chembur on Saturday evening.

He locked the door from inside on the pretext of talking to Gulabshah in private, while the family members waited outside. The accused them smashed her head on a glass window and stabbed in her neck multiple times with shattered glass. He then slashed his neck with the same glass piece, said police.

Hearing the loud noise, her kin broke open the door and shocked to find both of them lying in a pool of blood. They were rushed to nearby hospital but both succumbed to their injuries, said police. Following the incident an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section for murder (302) and wrongful confinement (342) was registered against Arif.