Mumbai: Man kills security guard for not allowing him to consume alcohol at latter's workspace; arrested

Photo: Representative Image

An 86-year-old man in a security guard uniform was found lying unconscious in a bloodied state at the J.C Builder Compound in the Powai area on Wednesday early morning. As per a preliminary probe by the Powai Police, the man, identified as Limbaji Kamble, was attacked with a wooden rod causing fatal injury to his head and chest area.

The matter surfaced when the locals found Kamble crying for help while lying on the open plot and then took him to the nearby Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, while subsequently alerting the police. However, he was declared dead upon arrival.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s son, Parshuram Kamble, 39, too, was informed. As per Parshuram’s statement to the police, his father and a man named Hari Shripath Dengle, 55, have been chatting during their work hours where Dengle used to sit and drink, while his father was working.

"As per the complainant (Parshuram), his father has been frequently asking Dengle to stop coming to his workspace to drink alcohol as it may bring trouble to him," said a police officer at Powai police station.

According to the police, they all lived in the same locality and were known to be good friends. However, after Dengle was told not to bring and drink alcohol, it irked him which caused this attack.

The police acquired details of Dengle from the family members and he was nabbed within hours of the incident. "He was arrested within 3 to 4 hours and we initiated the investigation. We will be recording the statements of the family members too," added the police officer.

The Powai Police have registered a case against Dengle for murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Read Also Gujarat: 40 arrested after communal clashes in Vadodara