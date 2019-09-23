Mumbai: Man kills his ex-boss for firing from his job

The Mumbai Police on Sunday registered a case against a man for allegedly killing his ex-boss in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area.

Mayank Mandot, 28, who was running a tutorial and Ganesh Pawar was working in his tutorial. He joined on February 20 and was fired on September 18 this year. Pawar alleged that one month salary was pending. “Around 6.30pm, Pawar entered his office and after an argument with Mandot, stabbed him on his neck and killed him,” a police officer told to Hindustan Times.

“We arrested Pawar and further probe is on,” Sanjay Bhalerao, Senior Inspector told to Hindustan Times.