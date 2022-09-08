e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai man kills brother-in-law over argument

Mumbai man kills brother-in-law over argument

The deceased had allegedly hurled abuses at the accused in an inebriated state; the accused then hit him with iron rods killing him on the spot.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 08, 2022, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai man kills brother-in-law over argument | Pexels

Mumbai: A man was arrested in Andheri on Wednesday for allegedly killing his brother-in-law after he abused him over some issue, a police official said.

According to the MIDC polce station official, the accused was identified as Ladu Kumar Paswan, 28.

Ladu Kumar's brother-in-law Indrajeet Ramprakash Paswan (48) on Tuesday night arrived at his welding shop in Andheri in an inebriated state and hurled abuses at him.

Infuriated by his relative's behaviour, the accused hit him on his head with iron rod. The man died on the spot, the police officials added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: IMD issues Yellow alert for city, suburbs

Mumbai updates: IMD issues Yellow alert for city, suburbs

LED lights taken down from grave of 1993 Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon after BJP raises objection

LED lights taken down from grave of 1993 Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon after BJP raises objection

Man arrested for impersonating MHA staffer during Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit

Man arrested for impersonating MHA staffer during Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit

Mumbai man kills brother-in-law over argument

Mumbai man kills brother-in-law over argument

Thane: Man held for killing tenement owner for money

Thane: Man held for killing tenement owner for money