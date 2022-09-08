Mumbai man kills brother-in-law over argument | Pexels

Mumbai: A man was arrested in Andheri on Wednesday for allegedly killing his brother-in-law after he abused him over some issue, a police official said.

According to the MIDC polce station official, the accused was identified as Ladu Kumar Paswan, 28.

Ladu Kumar's brother-in-law Indrajeet Ramprakash Paswan (48) on Tuesday night arrived at his welding shop in Andheri in an inebriated state and hurled abuses at him.

Infuriated by his relative's behaviour, the accused hit him on his head with iron rod. The man died on the spot, the police officials added.