Mumbai: Man kills another after latter objects to him urinating

A 34-year-old man was stabbed to death in Wadala on Friday after objecting to another man urinating beside him.

The accused stabbed the victim in his chest, and fled from the spot. The Wadala police, however, arrested him within three hours of the incident being reported.

On Friday evening, the victim Mohammad Rafiq Ansari who worked as a tempo driver was sitting at Bagla garden in Wadala East with his friend Rahis Abbukhan, (40), who is a tempo owner.

At around 5 pm, the accused Abdulla Jahangir Shaikh (23) came to the sport where they were sitting and started urinating beside Ansari.

The latter objected to this and asked Shaikh to move aside. A subsequent argument broke out between the two parties, following which Shaikh pulled out a knife and stabbed Ansari. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died due to excess blood loss.

The police suspect that Shaikh was in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident. He also had a case of drug abuse registered against him in the past.

"Soon after the incident was reported we registered an offence of murder and formed a team. The accused was nabbed soon after and produced before the court which remanded him police custody," said police inspector Sunil Waghmare.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 08:26 PM IST