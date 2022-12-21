Mumbai: Man killed, sons injured in fight between two groups

Representative Photo

Mumbai: A 49-year-old man died and his two sons were injured in a fight that took place between two groups over harassment of a woman in Trombay, the police said on Tuesday. Offences have been registered against 24 people involved in the fight that took place in Cheetah Camp locality on Dec 14, an official said. The police have arrested four suspects in the case, he added. According to the police, the prime suspect had allegedly harassed the victim’s 22-year-old daughter in public and made lewd remarks. The woman called up her father and other family members. The suspects also brought others to the scene and a fight ensued between the two groups, including women, the official said. The victim and his sons were attacked with iron rods and sharp weapons and were recuperating at a hospital, where he died on Monday night, he said.