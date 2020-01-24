Mumbai: Man killed over Rs 200 dispute in Bandra

Mumbai: A labourer killed another following a dispute over Rs 200 that the elder brother of the deceased owed the killer. The arrested accused, Maruti Shetty, 23, killed Ramesh Shetty, 25, and pushed him into a nullah near Nirmal Nagar, Bandra (E) on Wednesday. Maruti has been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder.

According to police, Ramesh's elder brother had borrowed Rs 200 from Maruti, promising to return the money at the earliest. Despite repeated reminders by Maruti, when his friend failed to return the money, he got into a brawl with Ramesh, which ended with the latter being pushed into a nullah, where he drowned. When Maruti realised Ramesh was dead, he fled the scene.

A few locals gathered at the spot and alerted police, after which a case of murder, voluntarily causing hurt and intentional insult was registered on Wednesday afternoon. The arrests were made by later that evening and Maruti was held from Indira Nagar area.