A case has been registered for allegedly killing a man and burning his body in the Antop Hill area of ​​Mumbai, reports from ANI stated.

The Mumbai Police are probing the matter further.

(More details awaited)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 10:10 AM IST