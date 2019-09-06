Mumbai: Man jumps to death in Akola

Akola: A 34-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a building in Akola, the police said on Thursday. Mohammad Jahangir Mohammad Javed jumped from the third floor of a building on Tilak Road around 9 pm on Wednesday.
The victim was rushed to a hospital but died during treatment, said an official of the Ramdaspeth police station. The reason why he took the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, the official added.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)