Mumbai: Man jumps to death in Akola

Akola: A 34-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a building in Akola, the police said on Thursday. Mohammad Jahangir Mohammad Javed jumped from the third floor of a building on Tilak Road around 9 pm on Wednesday.

The victim was rushed to a hospital but died during treatment, said an official of the Ramdaspeth police station. The reason why he took the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, the official added.