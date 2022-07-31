Mumbai: Man jumps from 9th floor at St. Regis hotel, dies

Representative image |

Mumbai: A 59-year-old man died by suicide after jumping from the 9th floor of one of the restaurants at the St. Regis hotel in Lower Parel on Sunday morning.

According to the NM Joshi Marg police, the deceased has been identified as Soorab Pesi Khandelwal, a resident of south Mumbai, who had come to the restaurant alone on Sunday. He took a taxi from his south Mumbai residence to come to St. Regis and reached at 11.20 am. He was seen jumping off the balcony of the restaurant by one of the staffers at 1.06 pm, who immediately raised an alarm. He was rushed to the Nair hospital, where he was declared dead before admission at 2.05 pm.

"We are still trying to ascertain the reason behind his extreme step," said an official who is part of the investigating team.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson with the St. Regis hotel said, “We are deeply saddened by this incident and would like to express our sincere condolences to the family. All necessary support is being provided to the family. Given the sensitivity of the situation and the matter being handed over to the concerned authorities, we would not be commenting any further. All cooperation will be extended during the investigation.”

The deceased's family members have given a statement saying that he was suffering from mental illness and was receiving treatment at the Masina Hospital since 2005.

The police have registered an Accidental Death Report for the moment and are conducting further inquiries into the matter.