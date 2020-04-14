Mumbai: Man issued e-challan for taking sister to eye doctor

Mumbai: A 29-year-old Bandra-based interior designer was issued an e-challan on Monday for taking his sister to a doctor's clinic at Ghatkopar for an eye injury treatment. Parvez Shaikh, 29, was fined Rs 500 for disobedience of police order, even after he tried to reason with the traffic police officials.

When Parvez took to Twitter to share his ordeal, Mumbai Police intervened and asked him to complaint to the traffic police multimedia cell. Parvez's sister, Mehjabeen, 26, injured her right eye after a mobile battery exploded hurting her eye.

Mehjabeen was suggested to go to BYL Nair Hospital however it was not treating any non COVID patients. She was then brought to a Ghatkopar-based clinic in an ambulance from Virar. Following initial treatment, she was called for a follow up on Monday.

Mehjabeen stayed back with her husband at Parvez's Bandra residence. However, when the siblings were on their way back from the eye clinic on a two-wheeler, they were intercepted by various policemen at check posts to enquire about their reason.