Mumbai: Man issued e-challan for taking sister to eye doctor

Mumbai: A 29-year-old Bandra-based interior designer was issued an e-challan on Monday for taking his sister to a doctor's clinic at Ghatkopar for an eye injury treatment. Parvez Shaikh, 29, was fined Rs 500 for disobedience of police order, even after he tried to reason with the traffic police officials.
When Parvez took to Twitter to share his ordeal, Mumbai Police intervened and asked him to complaint to the traffic police multimedia cell. Parvez's sister, Mehjabeen, 26, injured her right eye after a mobile battery exploded hurting her eye.
Mehjabeen was suggested to go to BYL Nair Hospital however it was not treating any non COVID patients. She was then brought to a Ghatkopar-based clinic in an ambulance from Virar. Following initial treatment, she was called for a follow up on Monday.
Mehjabeen stayed back with her husband at Parvez's Bandra residence. However, when the siblings were on their way back from the eye clinic on a two-wheeler, they were intercepted by various policemen at check posts to enquire about their reason.
"After showing the eye injury, documents and medicines to police, we were let go by local police. When a traffic policeman stopped us a little after Sion on the Eastern Express Highway, we tried to reason with him and showed him all the documents, but to no avail.
He noted our vehicle registration number and asked us to go. I was, however, shocked to receive an e-challan of Rs 500 for disobedience of police order," Parvez said. When contacted a senior traffic official, he said that they are looking into the matter.
"We only stepped out because of a medical emergency which could not have stalled and we were fined for that. How do we pay Rs 500 when the business is shut amid lockdown?" asked Parvez. Now he is also contemplating on how to visit the doctor for the next appointment to continue Mehjabeen's.
