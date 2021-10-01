Mumbai: Man impersonates late cousin brother for BMC job, booked

The Mulund police have booked a security guard of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allegedly working since 2014, impersonating his cousin brother who died 12 years ago. The fraud came to light when the Buldhana Rural Police visited the BMC office in Mulund to inquire with one Mangesh Pere who was till then working there as Dinesh Pere.

After scrutinising the documents, the BMC approached the Mulund police, which booked Mangesh Pere on the charges of impersonation, cheating and forgery on Tuesday. He is yet to be arrested in the case, the police said.

In 2013, the BMC held a recruitment drive for the post of security guards. One Dinesh Pralhad Pere who had applied got the job following scrutinisation of his documents. He was subsequently posted at BMC's Training Center for Security Force at Khindipada in Mulund.

Till December last year Pere was regular on duty; however, one day Buldhana Rural Police visited the BMC office in connection with an offence registered against one Mangesh Haribhau Pere. At that time it was revealed that Dinesh Pere was actually Mangesh, who later stopped reporting to work, said the police.

Following the revelation, the BMC approached the Buldhana police and asked them for relevant documents pertaining to Mangesh. The civic body, however, received the death certificate of Dinesh Pere and other documents, including a statement from Dinesh's father Pralhad Pere.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 02:15 AM IST