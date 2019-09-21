Mumbai: Man hit by bike

MUMBAI: A 68-year-old man died on Thursday after he was hit by a speeding bike on the Eastern Express Highway in Bhandup.

After the mishap, Kanjurmarg police arrested the bike rider identified as Santosh Kadam, 36.

According to the police, Harilal Patel, 68, was walking on a service road along the Eastern Express Highway at Bhandup when the incident happened.