Mumbai: Man held with passport discrepancy at international airport

The Sahar Police arrested a man for forging his passport and giving a fake date of birth. The man has been booked under relevant sections for cheating and forgery. According to the police sources, the fraud came to light when the custom officials saw the discrepancy in his documents. Police were informed about the development and the accused, Saddam Bashir Ahmed, was immediately detained and arrested later. Police are investigating the matter further and are probing from passport office in Lucknow.



Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 06:54 AM IST