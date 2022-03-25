Mumbai: Man held with mephedrone worth Rs 4.66 cr in Bycylla

In one of the major drug seizures the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch arrested a 33-year-old man with mephedrone (md) worth ₹4.66 crore. The accused identified as Ashiqali Poysarwala was nabbed when he came to deliver the drugs.

Sleuths of Azad Maidan unit of ANC received a specific information that a man would come to Clare Road in Bycylla with large quantity of narcotic drug. The police officials laid a trap and nabbed Poysarwala as he arrived, during his search 705 grams of md was recovered from him and 2.4 kilogram of md was recovered from his house.

He was booked under the relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act, he was produced before the court on Friday which granted him police custody. Poysarwala a resident of Dongri was earlier booked by the Dongri police in a stalking case, said police.

ALSO READ South African cricketer Zubayr Hamza tests positive for banned drug

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 08:13 PM IST