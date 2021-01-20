Mumbai: Man held with mephedrone worth Rs 1 crore in Tardeo

In its crackdown against the drug menace, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch seized over one kilogram of mephedrone (MD) on Tuesday and arrested one Arif Abdul Gafar Shaikh, 44, from Tardeo, when he reached the spot to supply the contraband substance.

According to the ANC officials, they received a piece of specific information that a drug dealer would come to Tardeo on Tuesday. Accordingly Worli unit of ANC laid a trap near Tulshiwadi Post office in Tardeo and apprehended Shaikh after he was found loitering suspiciously.