e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 10:37 PM IST

Mumbai: Man held with MD worth ₹25 lakh in Ghatkopar

Following a seizure he was booked under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), said police.
Sachin Gaad
Advertisement

Tha Ghatkopar police arrested a 31-year-old man with mephedrone (MD) worth ₹25 lakh on Saturday. During a patrolling a police team found a man Rahul Jaiswar moving suspiciously during his search 250 grams MD was recovered from him.

Following a seizure he was booked under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), said police.

ALSO READ

Watch: Salesman killed in hit-and-run accident at Mumbai's Ghatkopar; minor driver, father held Watch: Salesman killed in hit-and-run accident at Mumbai's Ghatkopar; minor driver, father held

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 10:37 PM IST
Advertisement