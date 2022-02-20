Mumbai: Man held with MD worth ₹25 lakh in Ghatkopar

Tha Ghatkopar police arrested a 31-year-old man with mephedrone (MD) worth ₹25 lakh on Saturday. During a patrolling a police team found a man Rahul Jaiswar moving suspiciously during his search 250 grams MD was recovered from him.

Following a seizure he was booked under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), said police.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 10:37 PM IST