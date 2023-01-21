Mumbai: Man held with heroin worth Rs 1.3 crore in Santa Cruz

Mumbai: Man held with heroin worth Rs 1.3 crore by Anti-Narcotics Cell | Representative pic/ ANI

Mumbai: A 27-year-old man was arrested on Friday when he allegedly came to Santa Cruz to deliver heroin worth Rs1.3 crore, said the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), Kandivali unit.

The suspect was spotted moving suspiciously during patrolling near Vakola bridge. Upon seeing the cops, he started running frantically. He was pinned down after a brief chase. The search of his bag led to the discovery of 325 gm heroin, said the cops, adding that Rs4.6 lakh received in lieu of peddling drugs was also recovered from him.

He was presented before the court which remanded him into police custody.

