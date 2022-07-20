Mumbai: Man held with Ambergris worth Rs 2.60 cr

Pexels

Marine Drive police have arrested a 25-year-old Ratnagiri resident and have allegedly seized over two kilograms of Ambergris worth Rs 2.60 crore. Ambergris is a solid waxy substance that originates in the intestines of a sperm whale and is used for making medicines and to stabilise the scent of perfumes. The accused had possessed Ambergris in order to sell it illegally. The Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch is now probing the case.

The arrested person has been identified as Vaibhav Janardhan Kalekar, a food supplier by profession and resident of Dapoli in Ratnagiri.

According to the police, specific information was received that some persons would be arriving near the Marine Drive sea face on Tuesday for illegal sale and purchase of whale Ambergris. A trap was laid by the police near Murli Deora Chowk and spotted a suspect who had arrived at the spot.

The police found a plastic bag from Kalekar's possession. Kalekar told the police that the bag contained three pieces of Ambergris totally weighing 2.616 kilograms. On sustained questioning, Kalekar told the police that the said consignment of Ambergris was handed over to him by one Manoj Pawse a resident of Shrivardhan in Raigad District in order to sell it.

The accused has been arrested on charges of Restriction on transportation of wild life, Prohibition of dealings in trophies, animal articles, etc., derived from scheduled animals under the relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

"We are now focusing our probe on Manoj Pawse, who Kalekar claimed had given him Ambergris and also to whom the said material was meant and supposed to be sold to," said a police officer.