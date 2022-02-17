Mumbai: Man held with 6 pistols and 36 cartridges in Vakola

Six country made pistols along with 36 live cartridges have been recovered from a 36-year-old man by the crime branch unit 8 on Tuesday. The crime branch officials received a tip-off that a man would come to Vakola Pipe line road to sell weapons, accordingly a trap was laid accused identified as Jaysingh Rathod was apprehended, during his search the weapons were recovered.

Rathod a resident of Navi Mumbai procured the weapons from Madhya Pradesh and came to Vakola in Santacruz to delivered them. Following the seizure he was arrested under the provisions of Arms act meanwhile a crime branch team has left for MP to arrest other accused.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 08:51 PM IST