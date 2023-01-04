Mumbai: Man held with 57gm MD worth Rs11.5L

Representative Image

Mumbai: A 37-year-old man from Shivaji Nagar in Govandi was arrested on Monday by the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch for possessing a commercial quantity of mephedrone (MD). The Crime Branch Unit 6 (Chembur) received a tip-off about a possible transaction of the drug in the Govandi area. A group of policemen started patrolling the area and found a suspicious looking man on a bike with no number plate. He matched the description of the suspect and upon frisking him, 57.48gm of MD, worth Rs11.49 lakh was found in his possession. The police also seized the bike worth Rs60,000.